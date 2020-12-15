Endeavor Invests in Bill Duffy’s BDA Sports Management

Endeavor has made an funding in BDA Sports Management, a deal that can carry BDA chief Bill Duffy into the WME Sports fold as a strategic advisor.

Duffy will stay chairman-CEO of BDA and proceed to run the corporate that specializes in representing energetic and retired basketball gamers. Duffy is a notable determine in the sports activities world because the of the few longstanding Black homeowners of a large expertise rep agency. BDA’s present roster of purchasers consists of such boldface hoops gamers as Luka Dončić, RJ Barrett, Goran Dragić, Rajon Rondo, Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Sabrina Ionescu and NBA Corridor of Famers Yao Ming and Steve Nash.

Monetary particulars of the transaction weren’t disclosed. A supply near the scenario described it as a “important” funding from Endeavor.

“Bill is a universally revered, principled chief and shopper advocate, and I’m personally honored to be in enterprise with him,” mentioned Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “This partnership displays years of mutual respect and collaboration, and our shared dedication to constructing a holistic, best-in-class sports activities company for the highest athletes and sports activities executives in the world.”

The Endeavor-BDA pact comes on the identical day that sports activities advertising and administration company Excel Sports Management unveiled an funding from Shamrock Capital. The funding exercise in corporations with deep ties to expertise is one other signal that representatives see nice potential for sports activities stars to work efficiently off the sphere or court docket to construct all method of companies and industrial partnerships. The flexibility for A-list gamers to draw tens of tens of millions of followers on social media provides athletes and different celebrities a profitable platform to succeed in shoppers.

Based greater than 30 years in the past, BDA has workplaces in Walnut Creek, Calif., in addition to in Santa Monica and Redondo Seaside. Duffy is thought for his early concentrate on increasing the profile of NBA stars past the U.S. into world markets, which are actually the expansion engines for the league.

“Bill isn’t solely one of many high brokers in the world, he’s additionally a number one voice in sports activities enterprise,” mentioned Karen Brodkin, co-head of WME Sports.

Duffy performed basketball in faculty and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1982.

“WME Sports and the broader Endeavor community are by far the very best leisure, media and advertising group in the enterprise,” Duffy mentioned. “I’ve at all times identified the immense significance of offering the best degree of service and innovation to our purchasers, and this alliance permits for simply that. By the relationships I’ve constructed with Mark, Karen and the broader WME Sports crew, I’ve seen first-hand that our beliefs align and I’m excited for the expansion and alternatives forward for our enterprise and our purchasers.”

WME Sports’ present roster of purchasers for non-sports issues consists of a variety of stars from varied disciplines: Serena Williams, David Beckham, Novak Djokovic, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Alex Rodriguez, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian McCaffrey, David Ortiz, Joe Burrow and Tim Tebow. Endeavor is closely invested in sports activities and occasion manufacturing and administration by way of its IMG unit. Athlete illustration has been absorbed by WME Sports.

Sports consulting agency Sport Plan repped BDA Sports Management in the deal.