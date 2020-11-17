Endeavor On Location Hires Deborah Curtis as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran American Categorical govt Deborah Curtis has joined Endeavor On Location as its chief advertising and marketing officer.

The transfer was introduced Monday. In her new function, Curtis will give attention to additional integrating the group into its dad or mum firm Endeavor and driving advertising and marketing initiatives that proceed to raise On Location as a frontrunner in client experiences.

On Location is a premium experiential occasion enterprise specializing in curated hospitality, ticketing, digital and stay occasion manufacturing and journey administration within the sports activities and leisure industries. Official companions embrace the NFL, NCAA, PGA of America and america Tennis Affiliation.

Curtis spent greater than a decade at American Categorical. Most lately, she served as the corporate’s vice chairman and head of world model and product experiences the place she oversaw Amex’s world experiential technique, advertising and marketing and partnerships throughout leisure, sports activities, premier occasions, digital commerce and the humanities. Whereas with Amex, Curtis helped lead campaigns that claimed awards on the Emmys, Cannes Lions and the CLIOs.

Curtis acquired spots on Billboard’s Grasp of Branding (2019), Energy 100 (2018, 2017), Branding Energy Gamers (2018, 2017) and Energy Ladies in Music (2013-2018) lists, as properly as Selection’s Energy Ladies of NY (2016, 2018) and Sports activities Enterprise Journal’s Branding Energy Gamers (2018).

Throughout her tenure, American Categorical tried to combine its choices into occasions from a 20,000 square-foot fan expertise on the U.S. Open to sponsored digital initiatives with musicians like Taylor Swift. She additionally emphasised the significance of variety throughout her 2016 interview for Selection’s Energy of Ladies NY checklist.

“I stress the significance of getting a really numerous group,” Curtis stated on the time. “To me the richness that comes from a various group, expertise and backgrounds all the time finally ends up with a greater consequence.”

Endeavor is the dad or mum of main Hollywood expertise company WME.