Endeavor’s Lorenzo De Maio Launches New Firm, Inks Fremantle Deal

Endeavor Content material accomplice and govt vice chairman Lorenzo De Maio is exiting the corporate to launch a brand new enterprise, De Maio Leisure, which has backing from Fremantle via an unique long-term partnership deal.

Primarily based in Los Angeles, De Maio will work carefully with each Fremantle’s senior management workforce and a broader group of impartial labels and producers to develop the corporate’s scripted and factual slate and discover new strategic alternatives with Fremantle. The partnership settlement, which provides De Maio’s new firm full entry to Fremantle’s attain and vary of companies, is designed to ramp up De Maio Leisure’s progress trajectory, in response to the corporate.

“I’m extraordinarily grateful and pleased with all we’ve completed as a workforce at Endeavor Content material, having the privilege of working with unimaginable producers and creators, and bringing world successes to audiences worldwide,” mentioned De Maio in an announcement. “I’m at all times in search of new and disruptive alternatives because the enterprise rapidly develops, and now could be the right time to launch this firm in partnership with Fremantle. I actually admire the imaginative and prescient and management of Jen Mullin and Andrea Scrosati and am so excited to be working with all of the extraordinary producers and firms within the Fremantle ecosystem to deliver distinctive and inclusive storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

Throughout his time at Endeavor, De Maio bolstered the corporate by promoting premium U.Okay. and world reveals into the U.S. and worldwide market, then increasing its studio capabilities. Among the many initiatives he was concerned in have been Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston starrer “The Night time Supervisor” and the variation of Sally Rooney novel “Regular Folks.” He additionally labored with producer Sid Mild on the early phases of the AMC/BBC hit “Killing Eve.” At Endeavor, De Maio additionally oversaw the TV Advisory Group and podcast division Endeavor Content material Audio.

Earlier than his time at Endeavor, PGA Worldwide Committee member De Maio served as president of manufacturing on the Dino De Laurentiis Firm, producing its movie slate and serving as an exec on NBC’s “Hannibal.”

“Lorenzo is without doubt one of the most inventive and expert executives within the leisure business and his observe file speaks for itself,” mentioned Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati. “Now we have identified one another for a variety of years, and I’ve at all times been extremely impressed by his imaginative and prescient and capability to ship. I stay up for working carefully along with Lorenzo to assist deliver his undertaking to life, whereas I’ve little doubt that along with his help, the Fremantle scripted and documentary slate will now speed up and develop even quicker than our already bold plans.”