Endemol Shine Boosts Nordic Scripted Team With HBO Europe Executive – Variety

Endemol Shine Nordics has appointed Hanne Palmquist to the newly created publish of head of scripted. Palmquist may even take cost as managing director of Swedish manufacturing firm Filmlance.

Each outfits are backed by production-distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group, which is within the technique of being acquired by Banijay Group.

Palmquist will report into Lars Blomgren, head of scripted for EMEA at Endemol Shine. She shall be liable for all of the agency’s scripted programming from the Nordics, together with sequence from Rubicon, Endemol Shine Finland, Metronome Denmark and Filmlance.

At Filmlance, she takes over from Anders Landstrom, who has stepped down from the managing director place, however will proceed in an government producer function for high-end native and worldwide tasks. Landstrom shepherded tasks comparable to “Caliphate” and “Tsunami” throughout his tenure.

Palmquist was beforehand with HBO Nordics, the place she was commissioning editor and VP liable for authentic content material for the area. She joins Endemol on Sept. 1.

Elsewhere, Helena Akerman joins the crew as deputy managing director at Filmlance and head of authorized and enterprise affairs for scripted out of the Nordics. She was Swedish public broadcaster SVT’s head of enterprise affairs for 10 years.

Endemol Shine Group’s EMEA wing had 69 non-English productions in 2019. Latest and upcoming non-English language scripted sequence throughout the group embody Norway’s “Beforeigners” for HBO Europe, Spain’s “The Idhun Reminiscences,” Poland’s “Our Century” for TVP and India’s “Bombay Begums” for Netflix.