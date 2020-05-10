Endgame’ Set Decorator Leslie A. Pope Dies at 65 – Variety

Leslie A. Pope, an Oscar-nominated set decorator who labored on a number of Marvel motion pictures, has died at 65 in Venice, Calif., based on her pal, Trish Gallaher Glenn.

Pope had coronary heart surgical procedure in February and was nonetheless recovering when she died, Glenn mentioned.

She moved to New York in 1979 to start her profession within the movie trade, and later moved to Venice in 1997. In her 40-year profession, she labored on greater than 50 movies as a set decorator.

Pope acquired an Oscar nomination for “Seabiscuit” in 2003 for finest artwork course together with Jeannine Oppewall. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” would go on to win the class.

She additionally labored on a number of motion pictures within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most lately the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” Her different superhero movie credit embody “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Spider-Man 3” and “The Wonderful Spider-Man.”

The Artwork Administrators Guild awarded Pope the excellence in manufacturing design prize for “Avengers: Endgame,” along with “Catch Me If You Can” in 2002. She was nominated for the award in 2012 for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and in 2014 for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Her different design credit embody “Get Him to the Greek,” “Spanglish,” “Carlito’s Method,” “After Hours,” “Angel Coronary heart,” “Matewan,” “Ironweed” and “The Prince of Tides.”