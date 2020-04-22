Endor’s Hilary Bevan Jones Agrees Contract Extension With Red Arrow – Variety

Transatlantic manufacturing group Red Arrow Studios has agreed a multi-year contract extension with Hilary Bevan Jones, founder and managing director of Endor Productions, the U.Ok.-based scripted producer of “Vienna Blood” and “Deep State.”

Bevan Jones’s Endor Productions grew to become a part of German broadcast large ProSiebenSat.1’s manufacturing subsidiary Red Arrow Studios in 2012.

The deal follows a busy spell for Endor. Its acclaimed latest ORF and ZDF sequence “Vienna Blood” was acquired by the BBC and PBS, whereas it has made two seasons of Matthew Parkhill’s “Deep State” for Fox Networks Group. Arising is new BBC One drama “However When We Dance,” written by Paul Mayhew-Archer.

Final month, ProSiebenSat.1 canceled a proposed sale of Red Arrow Studios — which includes 20 manufacturing firms together with Kinetic Content material, the producer behind Netflix hit “Love is Bliind” — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over her profession, Bevan Jones has labored on dramas together with: “Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot” with Dustin Hoffman, Dame Judi Dench and James Corden for BBC One; “That Day We Sang,” written and directed by Victoria Wooden for BBC Two; Paul Abbott ‘s “State of Play” for BBC One; and the Emmy Award-winning HBO movie “The Lady within the Café,” written by Richard Curtis.

In 2006, Bevan Jones was made chair of the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts (BAFTA), the primary girl in its then 60-year historical past to carry the place.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, mentioned: “Hilary is kind of merely one of the crucial revered and proficient producers working in British tv, and we’re thrilled that she has determined to stick with Endor and Red Arrow Studios. Collectively along with her spectacular group, Endor is properly positioned for its subsequent thrilling section of progress.”

Bevan Jones added: “I’m delighted to be staying with Red Arrow and the corporate I based, and persevering with to work with such a implausible in-house group”.

Alongside Bevan Jones, Endor’s group contains inventive director Sara Johnson, who joined from Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa earlier this 12 months; finance director Ian McBain; manufacturing supervisor Samantha White; head of manufacturing Eamon Fitzpatrick; producer Jez Swimer; growth govt Charlie Niel and govt assistant Kyra Williams.