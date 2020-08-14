Enemies are no longer good, a student from Varanasi has created ‘Robo Helmet’.

Varanasi: A student of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi has designed a helmet that can help strengthen the security forces. The ‘Robo Helmet’, acting on radio signals, can fire at enemies remotely in war-like situations. Equipped with wheels, micro guns and wireless systems and remotely operated, this device can also enter enemy territory and fire. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Security forces shot down two terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar, search operation continues

Anjali Srivastava, a student of Ashok Institute of Technology and Management, hopes that this 'Robo Helmet' will definitely prove to be a better help for the Border Security Force.

He stated that "Robo helmet will prove to be a revolutionary invention for the security forces." It is specially designed to strengthen troops. Although it is a prototype right now, we have sent a request to the Ministry of Defense so that we can make it more powerful."

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anjali Srivastava said, “It is designed for the safety of soldiers. If someone tries to attack a soldier from behind, it will send a signal and alert the soldier. He said that through radio frequencies, wireless fire trigger has been added to the helmet with a barrel fit.

This trigger can be combined with any type of rifle to fire. If someone tries to attack the soldier from behind, the helmet will alert him and he can open the wireless trigger with the help of fire in the back direction.

This light-weight, remote active helmet is capable of running up to 360 degrees. Srivastava said that this prototype version of this can be operated via a remote within a distance of 50 meters.

He said that it took him 15 days to make this equipment at a cost of about 8,000 rupees. The device can also be charged with solar energy.

Shyam Chaurasia, in charge of Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management, said that he has prepared a prototype of ‘Robo Halo’.

Senior Scientist of the Regional Center for Science and Technology, Mahadev Pandey said that this is a good invention and it can prove really helpful for the linking troops that DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) should analyze such inventions and They should be encouraged who realize the dream of ‘self-destructive India’.

