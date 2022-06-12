Enemy of the State is a shooter that proposes us to become a mafia boss and this is its trailer

From a bird’s eye view, the video game has cooperative and a visual commitment inspired by film noir.

The Future Games Show held last night left us with great announcements in independent video games that little by little we are going to make room for in 3DJuegos. One of them is Enemy of the State, a bird’s eye shooter where we travel to the Dry Lawthus giving rise to a premise where we are a petty criminal, of an ethnicity of your choice, who aspires to become a mafia boss.

Through a trailer and several images, we can see a proposal with a careful noir setting where the user will have to choose between playing as a lone wolf or doing it in cooperative for three players. “Choose your class, customize your mobster and go conquer the world. Make your origin American, African American, Irish, Japanese, or Chinese. Upgrade, get stronger and unlock rewards.”

The objective is none other than to progress and climb steps. To do this, you have to gather the gang and do all kinds of jobs around the world, from robberies to occupying the territory, through kidnappings and murders to gain money, power and respect. By doing so, the player will also upgrade their own Operations Center, a fully customizable hideout. In addition, unions can be formed that compete for online notoriety as we read in your purchase form.

Enemy of the State is slated for a mid-2024 release, drawing inspiration from art deco, Dishonored, and classic film noir movies and comics. The top-down shooter is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

