Enemy’s base is no longer safe, India will have access to America’s vast satellite network

India US BECA agreement: Indian Army will now have access to America's vast satellite network, so that it can target enemy targets with more precision. The Indian and US forces have decided to enter into an agreement to share real-time geospatial intelligence, maps and satellite images for defense.

India will sign an agreement for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Special Cooperation (BECA) with the US during the 2 Plus 2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday. The agreement relates to the exchange of geo-specialized intelligence for use by governments for defense and other purposes.

This would also include coordinating to process GPS data and referring latitude, longitude and altitude to different frames. It will also allow India to use global geo-spatial maps of the US for the accuracy of stand-off weapons such as cruise and ballistic missiles.

Let me tell you that this decision was taken during the Indo-US talks on military issues in New Delhi on Monday. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Mark T. Asper discussed various defense and security issues before the 2 plus 2 dialogue between the two countries.

After this bilateral meeting in South Block, Rajnath Singh said that “this dialogue was good and we took some important decisions, its purpose was to deepen defense cooperation in various fields”. After the meeting, the ministry said that the two ministers reviewed military cooperation, secure communication systems and information sharing, bilateral defense cooperation on defense trade and industrial issues and also discussed ways to take it forward.

(Input IANS)