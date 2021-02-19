‘Energy Book IV: Drive’ Casts Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Tommy Flanagan

The “Energy” universe is increasing for the Starz franchise’s third spinoff “Energy Book IV: Drive,” with eight sequence regulars now becoming a member of lead Joseph Sikora.

Solid members introduced for the spinoff embrace Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty”), Lili Simmons (“Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Have and Have Nots”), Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Instructor,”) Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers”), Anthony Fleming III (“Jail Break”), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”).

Keys performs Diamond, a delicate big who, earlier than being imprisoned for a 15-year sentence, was the younger head of Chicago’s most promising crew that was taking up the town. On the helm, he created a tactical drug-running outfit revered by all of Chicago’s crime households. Simmons stars as Claudia Flynn, the one daughter to the biggest kingpin in Chicago and is set to carve out her personal path within the male-dominated enterprise. Ryan performs Gloria, a former Marine and aspiring restaurateur with a knack for Michelin-level, Jamaican-inspired dishes. Harper stars as Vic Flynn, brother to Claudia and inheritor obvious to Chicago’s largest crime household who will combat to regain management of his rightful place at any and all prices. Lofton performs Jenard Sampson, the youthful brother of Diamond who traded an schooling at Brown College with Chicago’s largest crew. Flemming III is JP Gibbs, a gifted jazz musician who operates a blues membership that’s the goal of a number of assaults by native gang members. Cambric performs Darnell McDowell, a member of the Chicago Southside crew. Final however not least, Flanagan stars as Water Flynn the top of Chicago’s Irish crime household.

Sikora, aka Tommy Egan, returns to the Starz franchise to reprise the long-lasting and beloved function of the tritagonist-turned-antagonist. In “Energy Book IV: Drive,” the fan-favorite character would be the main focus as he cuts ties and places New York in his rearview mirror for good.

“Energy” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp will return to government produce via her manufacturing firm Finish of Episode and thru her general cope with Lionsgate Tv. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may even return to government produce via G-Unit Movie and Tv, alongside Mark Canton via Ambiance Leisure MM. Kemp, Jackson and Canton will likely be joined by sequence creator and showrunner Robert Munic. Finish of Episode’s Chris Selak, Danielle de Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich may even proceed government producing. Lionsgate Tv produces the sequence for Starz.

(Pictured, from left to proper: Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Tommy Flanagan)