‘Energy’ Star Rotimi Drops Steamy Video for ‘In My Mattress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After a pandemic-induced delay and a number of other manufacturing shutdowns and rescheduling, singer-songwriter and “Energy” star Rotimi presents his official video for “In My Mattress,” that includes Wale. The clip is steamy however reps guarantee that security protocols for expertise and crew have been strictly adopted.

“This file has been a blessing for me and I felt just like the followers deserved a basic visible to inform the story,” Rotimi says. “We have been actually cautious with Covid, so Wale was capable of movie his elements in L.A. whereas I shot mine in Atlanta. I needed to do one thing that conveyed the extent of progress I’m on proper now.”

The track, from Rotimi’s EP, “The Fantastic thing about Changing into,” comes on the heels of Rotimi asserting the signing of his new multi-million greenback cope with EMPIRE.

A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi (actual identify: Olurotimi Akinosho) has launched three EPs, “Jeep Music Quantity 1,” “Stroll With Me” and “The Fantastic thing about Changing into” (the primary on 50 Cent’s G-Unit label, the latter two by way of EMPIRE) together with 4 mixtapes, “The Resume,” “Whereas You Wait,” “Royal Wednesday: and “Summer season Bangerz.” He additionally dropped an EP of acoustic variations in April. He seems with Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America,” scheduled for launch in December.

Talking of his re-up with EMPIRE, Rotimi mentioned, “It’s an artist’s dream to have management over their journey, and to companion with a label that totally commits to that dream is a actuality that I’m grateful for. Their perception in me and assist of my visions have been superb and I’m trying ahead to persevering with this collaboration on a good larger stage.”

EMPIRE COO Nima Etminan mentioned, “Past being an extremely proficient musician and actor, Rotimi leaves a long-lasting impression on anybody he meets together with his real ardour and authenticity. His pleasure for his craft cuts via in every thing he does. We’ve already loved success collectively and the EMPIRE household is thrilled to enter the subsequent chapter of our partnership with Ro.”

Rotimi’s supervisor, Kenny Hamilton of CHS Administration, mentioned of EMPIRE CEO Ghazi Shami, “Ghazi has been a person of his phrase from day one. Him, together with Nina and Tina have helped us develop in each side of this enterprise and I’m very grateful to have them as companions because the world continues to develop and love the music Rotimi is placing out.”