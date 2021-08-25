ENG 52/0 In 21 Overs| India Vs England Reside Ranking Updates third Check 2021 Day 1: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns Put Up 50-Run Opening Stand | 🏏 LatestLY

Load Extra
India and England meet within the 3rd Check at Headingley Cricket Floor at Leeds. India leads the five-game sequence 1-0 and now will probably be having a look to double their lead. Hosts England, alternatively, will probably be itching to bop again within the sequence and draw stage. In the meantime, keep tuned for India vs England reside ranking updates, taking part in XI and group information. India vs England third Check 2021 Day 1 Reside Streaming On-line on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Loose Reside Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and On-line.
India scripted a sensational victory in the second one Check at Lord’s to head one up within the sequence after the drawn Check on the Trent Bridge. Now that the guests have successful momentum with them, they’ll be having a look to head for 2-0 and take an unassailable lead within the sequence. The Virat Kohli and Co. are perhaps to box an unchanged facet. England, alternatively, will press for few adjustments.
India’s opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have executed neatly and will probably be having a look to emulate their good fortune. Center-order may well be India’s fear however the group will probably be assured about sticking to similar batsmen. Preventing Fireplace With Fireplace! How Virat Kohli’s Aggression Has Reworked the Indian Cricket Crew.
England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw.