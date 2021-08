Engineering Women 2.0 (Zee5) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Engineering Women 2.0 (Zee5) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Engineering Women 2.0 is an Indian internet sequence directed through Himali Shah. It stars Barkha Singh, Kritika Avasthi and Sejal Kumar within the lead roles. The sequence is made underneath banner of TVF creations and produced through Arunabh Kumar. It premiered on 27 August 2021.

Identify Engineering Women 2.0 Major Solid Barkha Singh

Kritika Avasthi

Sejal Kumar Style Comedy Director Himali Shah Manufacturer Arunabh Kumar Tale and Screenplay Manan Madaan Editor Rishabh Malhotra

Tushar Manocha DoP Arjun Kukreti Casting Casting Bay Background Song Tusshar Mallek Government Manufacturer Vijay Koshy

Shreyansh Pandey

Arun Kumar Inventive Director Apoorv Singh Karki Supervising Manufacturer Mohammed Sabir Ali Manufacturing Head Gaurav Rungta Manufacturing Dressmaker Beeva Mahajan Dress Stylist Yashika Kakkar DI Colorist Vaibhav Shete Manufacturing Space TVF creations

Solid

The entire solid of internet sequence Engineering Women 2.0 :

Barkha Singh

As : Sabu

Kritika Avasthi

As : Maggu

Sejal Kumar

As : Kiara

Abhinav Anand

As : Mayur

Abhishek Kapoor

As : Nikhil

Ayushi Gupta

As : Dolly

Secondary Solid

Pragati Srivastava as Chamchi

Surabhi Verma as Sita Madam

Ankur Pathak as Radhe Bhaiya

Unencumber Date & Availability

Engineering Women 2.0 is to be had for circulate on OTT platform Zee5 from 27 August 2021. The primary trailer was once introduced on 17 August 2021. This season have overall 10 episodes. Different main points associated with the sequence is given underneath.

To be had On Zee5 Overall Episode 10 Episodes Working Time 20-30 Mins Launched Date 27 August 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

