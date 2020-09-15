Engineer’s Day 2020: PM Modi remembered M. Visvesvaraya, know who these great engineers were

Engine Loan Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian engineers on Engineers Day. Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure for Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said that Bihar gives millions of engineers for the development of the country. Significantly, today is Engineers Day. Today, in 1861, the great civil engineer M. Visvesvaraya (M. Visvesvaraya) was born. His birthday is celebrated as Engineers Day in the country. Also Read – Who Is Shwetank: Who is the whitetail of Varanasi, praised by PM Modi

PM Modi said that Indian engineers have made unprecedented contribution in building our country and also in building the world. He said, "Today's program is taking place on a special day. Today we celebrate Engineers Day. This day is the birth anniversary of the great engineer of the country, M. Visvesvaraya, dedicated to his memory that whether dedication to work, or fine eyes, Indian engineers have a different identity in the world. We are proud that our engineers are vigorously pursuing the development of the country."

He said that lakhs of engineers are engaged in giving new heights to the development of the country. Bihar gives millions of engineers who have given new heights to the development of the country. The land of Bihar is synonymous with invention and innovation. How many sons of Bihar reach the biggest engineering institutes of the country every year, shine their shine.

M Visvesvaraya was born in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka. After completing his primary education in Chikkaballapur, Visvesvaraya shifted to Bangalore and then to Pune. He obtained a civil engineering degree from Pune’s College of Engineering.

He was not only a great engineer but he was also the Diwan of the erstwhile Mysore Raj. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 by the Government of India. Under his supervision, many construction works were completed in the country.