England beat Germany 2-1 and won the Women’s European Football Championship: the surprising statistical data

Hard, disputed and tactical. the end of the Women’s European Football Championship it was for Englandwho won his first major title by beat Germany 2-1 after extra time. The match was played in the mythical stadium of Wembleywith a record attendance of spectators, which demonstrated the spectacular progress of women’s football in recent years.

England put an end to a long wait, since the 1966 World Cup won by men: “Football’s coming home”, the unofficial anthem of the national teams can finally sound with an air that is not ironic.

Before more than 87,000 spectators, a record in the European Championship, male and female, Chloe Kelly gave the ‘Leonas’ the winning goal in the 111th minute. in regulation time Lina Magul (79) had responded to Ella Toone (62). By inflicting on the Germans their first loss in a European Championship final after winning 8 of 13 editions, the English won the hearts of a country at their feet throughout the tournament.

Three years after a World Cup-2019 in France that had already shown signs of the upward trajectory of women’s football, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic in between, the English European Championship ends with an indisputable success. A popular success in the first place, as evidenced by the 87,192 spectators in the stands at the final, much more than the previous record for a match of the men’s Eurocup, 79,115, for the final of the 1964 edition between the host Spain and the USSR (2-1).

England’s Beth Mead, Jill Scott and Lauren Hemp celebrate with the trophy after winning Women’s Euro 2022 (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)



– Alexandra Popp’s Bad Luck –

The total influx of this European Championship, with 574,875 spectators present in the stadiums, also smashed the best mark for the women’s continental competition, held 5 years ago in the Netherlands with 247,041 spectators.

“The figures are extraordinary, but the biggest surprise, for me, are those who are surprised that women’s football is at such a level,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said during a forum in London on Sunday.

The figures are vital to help development but the level of the game is also in clear progression, at a technical, tactical and physical level.

The final was a clear example of this with a competitive battle between the two best teams in the tournament.

Germany may regret having been deprived since the semi-finals of their covid-positive winger Klara Bühl and, a few minutes before kick-off, of their captain and top scorer Alexandra Popp, due to “muscle problems” during the warm-up.

– A historic goal –

We had to wait for the two coaches to move the benches for the match to pick up cruising speed.

After a pass from Georgia Stanway, who had been close to a second yellow card in the first half, Ella Toone appeared alone before the German goalkeeper, whom she overcame by poking the ball with great cold blood, six minutes after her entry into game (62).

The English went too far back and paid dearly for it.

Lina Magull, who had found the post in the 66th minute, ended up equalizing in the 79th minute.

Already in extra time, Chloe Kelly’s goal, coming out of a corner (2-1, 111), will not remain in the memory for its beauty, but it goes down in its own right in the history of English football.

KEEP READING:

With three great goals from Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos, PSG beat Nantes and win the French Super Cup

Desperate moment in Lanús-Aldosivi: defender Ian Escobar had to be removed by ambulance after a brutal clash of heads

If Grondona were alive there would be no VAR in football, no World Cup in Qatar

From the great maneuver to lead the race to the error in Ferrari’s strategy that cost Leclerc the victory in the Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Chilling cycling accident: an athlete went off the track and hit a group of spectators at the Commonwealth Games

With information from AFP.