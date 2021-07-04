England Girls Vs India Girls: Smriti Mandhana’s Catch To Disregard Nat Sciver Lighting fixtures Up Twitter. Watch | Cricket Information

India Girls opening batter Smriti Mandhana pulled off an unbelievable diving catch within the deep to disclaim England’s Natalie Sciver a half-century throughout the 3rd One-Day Global on Saturday in Worcester. Sciver used to be having a look to transparent the sector at the leg facet however mistimed the shot whilst Smriti Mandhana ran to her left and dived full-length whilst holding her eyes at the ball and pulled off a shocking catch. Mandhana’s effort used to be no longer most effective favored through fanatics however even former cricketers took to Twitter to specific their perspectives on what many termed because the catch of the season.

Watch the Mandhana’s outstanding effort within the deep right here:

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar used to be some of the first amongst ex-cricketers to laud Mandhana’s incredible catch.

“Fly Smriti fly lady….incredible catch,” Sthalekar tweeted.

“Smriti Mandhana appearing her timing in box is solely as just right as her batting. A vintage catch at the boundary to get the important thing wicket of Sciver. #EngvInd,” Mel Jones wrote on Twitter.

What a ripper of a catch! @mandhana_smriti, you do be expecting those ordinary fielding efforts and these days they have got delivered! Giant Giant wkt @BCCIWomen #ENGvsIND

— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 3, 2021

Within the tournament, Mandhana additionally starred with the bat with a knock of 49 runs that laid the platform for a a success chase. Mandhana hit 8 obstacles throughout her 57-ball knock.

The sport used to be lowered to a 47-over per-side because of rain in Worcester. India Girls misplaced a couple of fast wickets within the center however skipper Mithali Raj suggested the facet house with an unbeaten knock of 75.

Within the procedure, Mithali additionally went previous Charlotte Edward’s tally of 10,273 runs to change into the main scorer throughout codecs in ladies’s global cricket.

The groups will now meet in a three-match Twenty20 Global sequence beginning July 9.