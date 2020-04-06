General News

England soccer star Walker sorry after ‘lockdown party’

April 6, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

England defender Kyle Walker is coping with disciplinary movement from Premier League workforce Manchester City after displaying to wreck lockdown stipulations proper by means of the coronavirus pandemic



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment