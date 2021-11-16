England thrashed 10-0 and qualified with Switzerland for the Qatar World Cup: Italy will go to the playoffs

England and Switzerland sealed their passage to Qatar, and Italy will go to the playoffs

This Monday the activity continued in the Playoffs from UEFA and the selected ones who celebrated were England and Switzerland, they won their respective matches, were leaders in their zones and qualified for the Qatar World Cup. The great dismay gave her Italy that barely equaled 0-0 with Northern Ireland and will have to play the playoffs.

The combined of Gareth Southgate He arrived with the need to score just one point to fulfill his objective and his response on the field was overwhelming: he crushed the weak San Marino 10-0. There were four goals from Harry Kane and they also scored Harry Maguire, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Mings, Tammy Abraham and Filippo Fabbri, against.

For its part, Switzerland clung to the miracle after thrashing 4-0 at home to Bulgaria because I needed a setback from Italy. The selected champion of Europe, in an unprecedented day, tied 0-0 with North Ireland and he lost the top of his zone in the last day.

* The 0-0 draw of Northern Ireland and Italy

With England and Switzerland, the European teams that won tickets for the 2022 competition are Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, France, Belgium and Germany. The last direct access will be known tomorrow, when Group G is defined that the Netherlands leads two points above Turkey and Norway, whom it should receive.

On the other hand, those who will go to the playoffs are Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Poland, Scotland, Russia, Austria and North Macedonia, Wales and the Czech Republic. These will be joined by two others: Finland or Ukraine; The Netherlands, Turkey or Norway, depending on the results of the engagements to be held on Tuesday.

In the rest of the world, Brazil, leader of the South American Qualifiers, and Qatar, for being the host, they also have a guaranteed place to the World Cup. Argentina could also stamp its passport on Tuesday if it prevails in the classic against the team led by Tite.

PLAY-OFFS UEFA

After 10 seconds of each Group, the two best champions of the general classification of the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 that have not qualified directly for the playoffs. Those are Austria and Wales or the Czech Republic.

One time with the 12 confirmed selections, on November 26, the draw and matchmaking will be held, which will be determined in three keys of four teams with semifinals a single party and a final. In each zone there will be a ticket for the winner.

It should be remembered that the repechage matches will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 and to make the match, UEFA determined that the six best seconds will be gathered in Pot 1 and will play the semifinal at home, while the remaining six will occupy Pot 2.

