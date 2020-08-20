England v Pakistan – how to watch third Test on TV and listen on radio

England take on Pakistan in Southampton this week for the ultimate Test of their three-match collection.

The second Test led to a draw beneath gray south coast skies and there may be extra moist climate to come over the subsequent few days.

However captain Joe Root shall be determined to set the tempo early on and take the match to the vacationers.

Take a look at the complete occasions, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v Pakistan will get underway in Southampton.

What time is England v Pakistan third Test match?

The third Test will final from Friday 21st August till Tuesday 25th August.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am, though the forecast may have an effect on the schedule.

England v Pakistan climate forecast

Rain affected the second Test between England and Pakistan. We glance forward to the climate in Southampton to see how a lot motion is probably going to go forward uninterrupted this week.

Friday: 21°C – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 20°C – Windy, 20 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 20°C – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Monday: 19°C – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 19°C – Showers, 50 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

How to watch England v Pakistan on TV

You may watch the Test match dwell on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Principal Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Reside stream England v Pakistan on-line

You may watch the Test match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Listen to England v Pakistan on the radio

The third Test shall be coated dwell on Test Match Particular from 10:15am every day.

You may listen by way of BBC Radio 5 Reside Sports activities Further.

England v Pakistan third check prediction

Little might be taken from the second Test after rain ruined any likelihood of a end result.

But England shall be happy with the performances of Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley on the crease.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam shall be determined to show himself as soon as once more after knocking 47 final outing.

However consideration right here may fall on James Anderson and whether or not or not he can declare the seven wickets wanted to attain 600 in Test cricket.

Prediction: England win (climate allowing)

