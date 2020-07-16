England v West Indies cricket – Test schedule on TV, occasions, dates, results

England host West Indies throughout their first Test collection in a lockdown-restricted world.

Ben Stokes captained the facet for the very first time as Joe Root missed out attributable to his spouse giving start.

The 2019 BBC Sports activities Character of the 12 months award winner did not steer England to victory as West Indies made mild work of a 200-run goal of their second innings.

Root returns for the second Test this week, though Jofra Archer has been dominated out after breaching lockdown protocols.

Archer returned dwelling to Brighton on following Monday following the primary Test in Southampton, and should now bear a interval of self-isolation earlier than returning to the crew bubble.

Take a look at the complete occasions, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v West Indies marks the wonderful return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies 2nd Test?

The second Test will final from Thursday 16th July till Monday 20th July.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am.

England v West Indies climate forecast

The primary Test was affected by rain. We stay up for the climate in Manchester to see how a lot motion is prone to go forward uninterrupted this week…

Thursday: 16°c – Cloudy, 9 per cent precipitation

Friday: 22°c – Cloudy, 10 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 17°c – Showers, 60 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 17°c – Partly cloudy, 10 per cent precipitation

Monday: 17°c – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

The best way to watch England v West Indies on TV

You possibly can watch the Test match dwell on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Most important Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Stay stream England v West Indies on-line

You possibly can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can dwell stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

When is England v West Indies third Test?

The third Test match will start on Friday 24th July till Tuesday 28th July.

It’s going to happen from Outdated Trafford Cricket Floor in Manchester, as with the second Test.

England v West Indies results

First Test

England: 204 – 313

West Indies: 318 – 200/6

West Indies win by 4 wickets

Second Test

TBC

Third Test

TBC

