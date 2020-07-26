England v West Indies cricket – Test schedule TV protection, dates and times plus results

England host West Indies throughout their first Test sequence in a lockdown-restricted world.

Ben Stokes captained the facet for the very first time as Joe Root missed out as a result of his spouse giving beginning.

The 2019 BBC Sports activities Persona of the 12 months award winner didn’t steer England to victory as West Indies made gentle work of a 200-run goal of their second innings.

Root returned for the second Test as England triumphed, though Jofra Archer was dominated out after breaching lockdown protocols.

Archer returned residence to Brighton on following Monday following the primary Test in Southampton, and needed to bear a interval of self-isolation earlier than returning to the workforce bubble.

The third and closing Test is now underway.

Take a look at the total times, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v West Indies marks the fantastic return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies 2nd Test?

The third Test will final from Friday 24th July till Monday 28th July.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am.

Find out how to watch England v West Indies on TV

You possibly can watch the Test match reside on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Most important Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Reside stream England v West Indies on-line

You possibly can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can reside stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

England v West Indies climate forecast

The primary Test was suffering from rain. We look forward to the climate in Manchester to see how a lot motion is prone to go forward uninterrupted this week…

Friday: 23°c – Largely cloudy, 16 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 18°c – Thunderstorm, 90 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 17°c – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Monday: 16°c – Rain, 90 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 15°c – Scattered showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

When is England v West Indies third Test?

The third Test match will start on Friday 24th July till Tuesday 28th July.

It’s going to happen from Previous Trafford Cricket Floor in Manchester, as with the second Test.

England v West Indies results

First Test

England: 204 – 313

West Indies: 318 – 200/6

West Indies win by 4 wickets

Second Test

England: 469/9d & 129/3d

West Indies: 287 & 198

England win by 113 runs

Third Test

TBC

