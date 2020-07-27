England v West Indies cricket – Test schedule TV protection, dates and times plus results

England host West Indies throughout their first Test sequence in a lockdown-restricted world.

Ben Stokes captained the facet for the very first time as Joe Root missed out on account of his spouse giving start.

The 2019 BBC Sports activities Persona of the Yr award winner didn’t steer England to victory as West Indies made mild work of a 200-run goal of their second innings.

Root returned for the second Test as England triumphed, though Jofra Archer was dominated out after breaching lockdown protocols.

Archer returned house to Brighton on following Monday following the primary Test in Southampton, and needed to bear a interval of self-isolation earlier than returning to the group bubble.

The third and last Test is now underway.

Take a look at the total times, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v West Indies marks the wonderful return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies 2nd Test?

The third Test will final from Friday 24th July till Monday 28th July.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am.

The way to watch England v West Indies on TV

You may watch the Test match stay on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Principal Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Stay stream England v West Indies on-line

You may watch the Test match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

England v West Indies climate forecast

The primary Test was affected by rain. We look forward to the climate in Manchester to see how a lot motion is prone to go forward uninterrupted this week…

Friday: 23°c – Largely cloudy, 16 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 18°c – Thunderstorm, 90 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 17°c – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Monday: 16°c – Rain, 90 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 15°c – Scattered showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

When is England v West Indies third Test?

The third Test match will start on Friday 24th July till Tuesday 28th July.

It should happen from Outdated Trafford Cricket Floor in Manchester, as with the second Test.

England v West Indies results

First Test

England: 204 – 313

West Indies: 318 – 200/6

West Indies win by 4 wickets

Second Test

England: 469/9d & 129/3d

West Indies: 287 & 198

England win by 113 runs

Third Test

TBC

If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.