England v West Indies cricket – Test schedule TV protection, dates and times plus results

England host West Indies throughout their first Test sequence in a lockdown-restricted world.

Ben Stokes captained the aspect for the very first time as Joe Root missed out as a consequence of his spouse giving start.

The 2019 BBC Sports activities Character of the Yr award winner did not steer England to victory as West Indies made gentle work of a 200-run goal of their second innings.

Root returned for the second Test as England triumphed, though Jofra Archer was dominated out after breaching lockdown protocols.

Archer returned dwelling to Brighton on following Monday following the primary Test in Southampton, and needed to bear a interval of self-isolation earlier than returning to the workforce bubble.

The third and ultimate Test is now underway.

Try the total times, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v West Indies marks the fantastic return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies 2nd Test?

The third Test will final from Friday 24th July till Monday 28th July.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am.

The way to watch England v West Indies on TV

You’ll be able to watch the Test match dwell on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Most important Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Reside stream England v West Indies on-line

England v West Indies climate forecast

The primary Test was suffering from rain. We sit up for the climate in Manchester to see how a lot motion is more likely to go forward uninterrupted this week…

Friday: 23°c – Largely cloudy, 16 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 18°c – Thunderstorm, 90 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 17°c – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Monday: 16°c – Rain, 90 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 15°c – Scattered showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

When is England v West Indies third Test?

The third Test match will start on Friday 24th July till Tuesday 28th July.

It’s going to happen from Outdated Trafford Cricket Floor in Manchester, as with the second Test.

England v West Indies results

First Test

England: 204 – 313

West Indies: 318 – 200/6

West Indies win by 4 wickets

Second Test

England: 469/9d & 129/3d

West Indies: 287 & 198

England win by 113 runs

Third Test

TBC

