England v West Indies – how to watch first Take a look at, day one

Take a look at cricket is again! And never a second too quickly. England have donned their whites and face West Indies within the first of three Take a look at matches all through July.

Joe Root will miss the first Take a look at following the beginning of his youngster, that means Ben Stokes will step up as captain for the first time, a lot to adulation of followers throughout the nation.

The 2019 BBC Sports activities Character of the 12 months winner loved a terrific 12 months, and will probably be eager to observe it up with a robust displaying as chief within the first Take a look at towards West Indies.

Try the complete occasions, TV particulars and climate for the remainder of the week as England v West Indies marks the fantastic return of Take a look at cricket.

What time is England v West Indies Take a look at match?

The first Take a look at will final from Wednesday eighth July till Sunday 12th July.

Play is scheduled to start every day at 11am, although the first day has been closely delayed due to rain.

England v West Indies climate forecast

The first day of motion has been affected by rain. We glance forward to the climate in Southampton to see how a lot motion is probably going to go forward uninterrupted this week.

Wednesday: 21°c – Drizzle, 14 per cent precipitation

Thursday: 19°c – Showers, 50 per cent precipitation

Friday: 20°c – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 21°c – Largely sunny, 10 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 22°c – Partly cloudy, 10 per cent precipitation

Supply: climate.com

How to watch England v West Indies on TV

You may watch the Take a look at match dwell on Sky Sports activities Cricket and Foremost Occasion from 10:30am every morning.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Reside stream England v West Indies on-line

You may watch the Take a look at match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

When is England v West Indies second Take a look at?

The second Take a look at match will start on Thursday 16th July till Monday 20th July, earlier than a 3rd and ultimate Take a look at match will run from Friday 24th July till Tuesday 28th July.

In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.