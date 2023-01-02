England will mint a coin dedicated to JRR Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings

england will coin a new coin in honor of the writer JRR Tolkien that all Lord of the Rings fans will be dying to have.

The One Ring has echoed great news for the most fans of The Lord of the Rings, and that is that England is going to mint a new coin in honor of JRR Tolkien under the name “Celebrating the life and work of JRR Tolkien”.

This collector coin will be available as of January 3, 2023and then you can see what it looks like:

JRR Tolkien coin (Credits: The One Ring)

The Royal Mint of England has spent months preparing the appearance of the country’s new banknotes and coins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It will release these new coins, as well as other perfect items for collectors, starting in January 2023.

One of those new collector’s items is the coin dedicated to JRR Tolkien, and you can get one from the official website of the Royal English Mint as of January 3, 2023. for now, its price is unknown.

The figure of JRR Tolkien and all his works are still highly valued and appreciated today. The last thing that we have been able to enjoy in Middle-earth is the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that is already Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 1 of the Amazon series has managed to gather some very good figures, and it is expected that Season 2, which would not arrive until 2024, will be able to surpass these data and offer new and greater adventures.