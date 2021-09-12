England will not be able to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut on TV due to a curious rule in force more than 60 years ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut for Manchester United this Saturday at Old Trafford (Photo: @Cristiano)

This Saturday, within the framework of the Date 4 from Premier League, the Manchester United you will receive in Old Trafford al Newcastle and everyone will be watching the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star of 36 years has returned to the club where he began to write his legend and a large TV audience, except at the local level, because the game will not be broadcast live due to a rule in force for more than 60 years.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already confirmed that Cristiano will play in front of Newcastle and will have his second debut in the Theater of Dreams, this new premiere of the Portuguese gunner will not be televised on any UK network.

Is that the party of Manchester United falls right in the “blackout” of Saturday afternoons that English football has performed since 1960. No comparison of the Premier League of that time is broadcast live and direct between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm for the public to go to the stadiums instead of staying at home.

This measure known as Blackout was born by idea of Bob Lord, who at that time owned the Burnley and convinced the top men of the Football League that it was necessary to promote the influx of public to the stadiums, especially in the divisions of promotion of English football, where the clubs depend a lot on the economic income generated by the sale of tickets for the matches.

This regulation has the endorsement of the UEFA, that in the article 48 of its statutes determines that A federation may determine whether or not to prohibit the broadcast of live matches for a period of 2:30 hours on Saturdays or Sundays. It is applied in the English Federation (FA) and also in the Scottish.

This Saturday the rule will affect those who wish to see CR7 again with the colors of Manchester United. The measure had been suspended while there were no people in the stadiums due to the pandemic of COVID-19, but with the return of the public to the stadiums this season (the allowed capacity is 100%), the tradition of not broadcast the matches of that time slot on any British channel.

English citizens who want to know everything that happens with Ronaldo you must use the radio or be present in Old Trafford, where the public will be euphoric to see it again. “He has had a good preseason with Juventus. He has also played for his national team and had a good week with us. He will jump onto the grass at some point, that’s for sure. “, confirmed Solskjaer before the press.

