English football will try to ban headers in children under 12: the reasons behind the historic measure

Those under 12 years of age will be prohibited from heading the ball in England (Photo: REUTERS)

Several years ago in England have focused on the health problems that can be generated by headers in football and they have endeavored to prevent them. This Monday, the English Federation (FA) has announced that it will temporarily test the ban on heading the ball in children’s matches for children under 12 years of agewith the possibility of this becoming permanent from the 2023/24 season.

The FA has received permission from the International Board (IFAB)the body that has established the rules of the game since it was invented, to introduce this modification in the regulation to test mode this campaign and it will be a coordinated initiative across the FA’s network of training centres, leagues, clubs and schools across the country.

It is a measure that has already been implemented in test matches in recent months and was born as a result of studies that affirm that ball hits with the head can cause degenerative diseases in the brain. If the test is successful, the goal is eliminate headers for all under-12 matches and from divisions lower than it as of the 2023/24 season″, informed the FA in your statement.

The proliferation of Diseases in retired soccer players has been the subject of different studies that have determined that professional soccer players are 3.5 times more likely to suffer from degenerative problemsaccording to a 2019 study in Scotland.

Jack Charlton died of a degenerative disease and Bobby Chartlon suffers from dementia. (Photo: AFP)

The most emblematic cases are those of Jack Charlton (Bobby’s brother) and Nobby Stilesworld champions with England in 1966, who have died from degenerative diseases which are believed to be related to the repeated hitting of the ball with the head. Also, Bobby Charltonlegend of Manchester United and also world champion, suffers from dementia.

In its eagerness to combat this problem, English football had also launched some directives last season on the Heading the ball made in training by Premier League teams, in order to prevent health risks. Studies began to identify the forces involved in this technical gesture. The results of these studies will serve as the basis for the development of guidelines on head kicks in training in professional football and for the amateurs adults″, they had communicated.

The Premier League began to study headbutts in training to develop directives for the prevention of degenerative diseases (Photo: REUTERS)

For his part, the Qatar World Cup 2022 will be the first to have an independent service of diagnosis and rehabilitation for concussionsas presented by the FIFA in a seminar conducted by Dr. Andrew Masseydirector of the FIFA Medicine subdivision, attended by the doctors of the participating teams held at the Al Janoub Stadium In the past week.

This system will provide a data-driven assessment of any player who has suffered a head trauma and recommendations for the return to sports practice by experts in this type of injury. The FIFA remembered that the International Board (IFAB) approved on his recommendation that teams will be able to do one extra concussion substitution per game.

