English Premier League Football to Restart on June 17 – Variety

The English Premier League soccer season is ready to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The primary video games to be performed shall be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester Metropolis v Arsenal.

A full fixture set of fixtures will then be performed on the weekend of June 19-21, with the video games going down behind closed doorways.

It’s probably that every one the longer term matches going down shall be televised within the U.Okay. by rights holders Sky, BT Sport and Amazon.

Golf equipment are reportedly nonetheless discussing the concept at a gathering on Thursday, however it’s understood all have agreed in precept at this stage.

On Wednesday, golf equipment unanimously voted to resume contact coaching, having began non-contact coaching final week.

Premier League gamers and workers will proceed to be examined twice every week. Any gamers or workers to take a look at optimistic should self-isolate for a interval of seven days.

Liverpool presently sit 25 factors clear on the prime of the Premier League desk whereas Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich Metropolis are within the relegation locations.