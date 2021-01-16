English soccer legend Wayne Rooney has finally announced his retirement as a player and will continue his coaching career.

FILE PHOTO: Acting Derby County manager Wayne Rooney during a Championship game against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, Birmingham, UK. December 29, 2020. Action Images / Jason Cairnduff

In the last hours, a news shook English football. After a 19-year career as a professional gamer, Wayne Rooney announced his final retirement from football. The historic forward, who became the top scorer for the England team over time, will continue his life as a Derby County manager, the team in which he was fulfilling the dual role of DT-player.

Through his Twitter account, Rooney himself left his feelings after making the decision to leave his stage as a footballer behind. “I loved every minute of my playing career, but I’m excited to start managing with a great club in Derby County.”said the Liverpool native who made his debut in the Everton jersey in 2002.

In the final part of his trajectory, the powerful attacker moved to the MLS from the United States to play in the D.C. United from the capital of the country. After a year in American football, Rooney returned to the UK in 2019 to play for the team he now signed a contract for the next two and a half years -until June 2023- to be the manager of the institution.

Wayne Rooney’s post on social media

After the English team fired Dutch coach Phillip Cocu in November 2020, the player who scored 53 goals in 120 games with the English team’s jersey, was chosen to fulfill the role of soccer player and coach. It was precisely to celebrate Rooney’s new contract that Derby County published what was the 366th and last goal in the striker’s career. A fantastic free kick execution for the youngster who made his Premier League debut at just 17 years old.

Derby County is delighted to confirm the hiring of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. The 35-year-old technician takes the step forward with a two-and-a-half-year contract that will continue until the summer of 2023 “, indicated the institution that was founded on February 5, 1884.

Once the election of the former forward of the Manchester United, which in its passage through the Red Devils scored 253 goals and overshadowed the brand Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne himself referred to his new position in the world of English football. “Even though I had other offers, I knew instinctively that Derby County was the place for me,” said Rooney. “To have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is a real honor. I can promise everyone involved in this club, as well as the fans, that I will leave no stone unturned to achieve the potential that I have witnessed in the last twelve months at this historic club, “he added.

Rooney’s last goal as a professional player

Rooney’s task at the helm of Derby County will not be easy at all. The City of Derby ensemble currently plays in the tournament Championship, the second division of football in England. The team marches in the penultimate position of the table: has only 19 points in 22 games and, if the season ended today, it would be losing the category.

This Saturday, the English legend will have his first game as a coach against him Rotherham United, which is one place behind, in what will be a real final due to relegation.

Rooney became champion of the Champions League with Manchester United

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Alert at Paris Saint Germain: Mauricio Pochettino has coronavirus

The finding in the VAR audio that increased the anger of Boca fans at the team’s attitude in the defeat against Santos