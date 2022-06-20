Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the last blow

Matt Fitzpatrick receives the greeting of Will Zalatoris after devoting himself at the US Open

The end was the one that the US Open deserved. Until the last blow it was not known who was going to be the winner. Will Zalatoris had a chance to uphold the tradition at The Country Club and send the championship into extra holes, but his putt went off the edge of the hole. At that moment Matthew Fitzpatrick knew he was the US Open champion.

Early on Sunday there was a little rain that left the greens much more receptive than on Saturday, and to this we had to add that the wind did not blow with the intensity of the third day either. This heralded better scores and it was. Birdies began to appear in the final groups and many joined the fight. The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama signed 65 and with a total of -3 sat down to wait what the leaders would do, who at that time were on the 13th hole.

The fight ended centered on three names: Scheffler, Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick. the latter playing in the final group. Scheffler seemed headed for his second major when he hit 31 shots through the first 9 holes and took command of the championship, but like on Saturday, a couple of bogeys came quickly on the return and knocked him off the lead. It was Zalatoris moment to get on top. After a poor start he had 4 birdies between 6 and 11 and seemed focused. Fitzpatrick continued with his game plan and made no mistakes on the first 9, but he missed the 10th green, the only one all day, and was not saved. On the next one he needed 3 putts, the second of the day, and another bogey appeared on his card, but since he always passes in golf, Fitzpatrick got some help.

Fitzpatrick celebrates with his caddy Billy Foster, who managed to succeed after a long career carrying the sticks

Zalatoris, who was packed, missed the tee shot on 12 and Fitzpatrick came back to close to 1. In the next one, the championship began to be defined in favor of the Englishman when he holed a bomb from 16 meters for birdie and left things even. The parity did not last long because in the 15th minute he hit a fabulous second shot from 225 yards, and then holed out from almost 6 meters to remain alone at the top. With Scheffler in the club house already finished and a -5 score, the final group made it to the final hole and the winner got into trouble when his tee shot found the bunker on the left. Those long shots from the sand are not Fitzpatrick’s favorites, but the boy did not hesitate for a moment and from 149 yards he put the ball on the green. Only 5 minutes later he was in a hug with his caddy Billy Foster, perhaps more excited than him.

Fitzpatrick’s triumph began to take shape a couple of years ago. The Englishman had a swing speed of 112 miles per hour with his driver and that made him below average on the PGA Tour, when the US Open was played in 2020 he realized that he had to increase that speed to lengthen his punch . That year Bryson DeChambeau with his incredible power took everything ahead and ended up winning by 6. Fitzpatrick began working on his swing speed with a device called the Speed ​​Stick, and little by little the speed grew. The process is very slow and his coach insisted at the beginning that he not despair. So slow is this that every 3 or 4 months the speed increased by 1 mile. “If you continue like this, in a couple of years you will be where you want,” his coach repeated over and over again. Today Matthew Fitzaptrick has 119 miles per hour of swing speed, which translates to 20/25 more yards on each shot with his driver.

Caddy Billy Foster takes the flag from the 18th hole as is the tradition among winners; before, he gave her a kiss. It took him decades to get her

Sunday’s win in Boston makes him the second player in history to win the US Amateur and the US Open on the same court. Almost every time these things happen, the name of Jack Nicklaus jumps out, and Nicklaus is precisely the other one who achieved it in Pebble Beach. Earlier this year Fitzpatrick won a tournament at his club in Palm Beach, a club founded by Nicklaus, and at the awards ceremony the Golden Bear jokingly congratulated him on his first win in the United States. A few minutes after the awards ceremony he received a call from Nicklaus to congratulate him, now seriously, on his first victory.

These triumphs belong to the player, but there is always a team behind and a very important part of that team is the caddy. Billy Foster started carrying sticks in his native England over 40 years ago. He quickly knew that this was the life he wanted for himself and made it to the European Tour. There he took the best in the world, including Seve Ballesteros, he won many tournaments, but he had not been able to do it in the big championships. He had a chance with Dane Thomas Bjorn in the 2003 Open, but Bjorn couldn’t get out of the bunker on the 16th at St.Georges and lost it. He had a chance with Darren Clarke, but Lee Westwood was the one he was closest to. Neither Westwood nor he could enjoy the victory despite having passed him several times. In his career, Foster has carried clubs all over the world, 14 Ryder Cups in a row and on Sunday he gave himself the pleasure that he lacked. It is tradition that the winning caddy takes the 18 flag in all tournaments. You just have to unscrew it and take it away, but before doing so Billy Foster gave him a kiss that showed everything he had expected this moment.

The threats of wind for the weekend did not alter the decisive days at The Country Club

What did the Fitzpatrick/Foster duo do well today besides making those two fabulous putts? The winner did something that is almost unprecedented in the history of the US Open: he hit 17 of the 18 greens in the final round, something that had not happened since 1981. In addition to that, he hit 11 of the 14 fairways, something that is not very common in the courts of the US Open.

Both he and Zalatoris had a shot at the PGA CHampionship, but the Englishman didn’t play well in the final round and Zalatoris lost on tiebreak. On Sunday they fought again for a great championship and a single blow separated them. So is this game of golf.

The third major of the year ended and every second of this US Open was worth it. The field is always the protagonist in this championship and we all enjoy a magnificent layout. The fight to the end had us pending and the cup is in good hands.

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s in-game transformation that began two years ago paid off at his favorite spot. Today Matthew Fitzpatrick is where he wanted to be: with the US Open trophy at home. We used to say that patience is the most needed quality in golf. Two years ago he saw everything far away. The advice of his coach was correct. It was just a matter of waiting and the time would come.