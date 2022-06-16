Enhanced versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 on PC have angered fans, forcing Capcom to act

The requirements to play them have increased and the improvements have caused incompatibility with many mods.

In the Capcom Showcase held a few days ago, the arrival of improved versions of several games of the saga Resident Evil both new generation consoles and PC. In this way, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 have technical improvements that, far from pleasing the fans, have generated problems for computer users.

The Resident Evil community has been complaining ever since that these new versions increased minimum requirements, making less people able to access the base by needing better components. Also, it has been reported that numerous mods stopped working, including some of the most popular here.

Previous versions are available againWhile the PC upgrades add enhancements such as real-time ray tracing that directly affects lighting and reflections, many PC gamers haven’t been compensated, forcing Capcom to act. the japanese company has announced to day what previous versions are available againas a direct response to requests from the community.

Previous versions of the games do not include ray tracing or enhanced 3D audio, but allow DirectX 11. From now on, gamers they will be able to choose which version to install on Steam, as both old and improved will be available. If you want to know how to go back to previous versions, Capcom has shared a guide with simple steps to do it.

In addition to these improved versions, the month of June has come loaded with Resident Evil news. Without going any further, Village has confirmed new content, while fans are already looking forward to the new remake of Capcom’s horror saga: a Resident Evil 4 that returns with a trailer and release date.

