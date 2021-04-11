ENHYPEN Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders Of Their Upcoming Album

ENHYPEN’s second mini album has already set a brand new private document for the group!

On April 10, it was reported that their new album “BORDER: CARNIVAL” has surpassed 400,000 inventory pre-orders. The album opened up pre-orders on April 5 at 11 a.m. KST, and on April 7, the album surpassed 370,000 pre-orders. On April 9, which was the fifth day of pre-sale, there have been greater than 400,000 pre-orders.

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on numerous elements, together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

ENHYPEN’s debut album “BORDER: DAY ONE” surpassed 300,000 inventory pre-orders simply 21 days after pre-orders opened. This new document of 400,000 inventory pre-orders proves ENHYPEN’s fast progress within the business.

ENHYPEN’s new album “BORDER: CARNIVAL” will drop on April 26.

Within the meantime, watch ENHYPEN on their actuality present “ENHYPEN&HI” under!

