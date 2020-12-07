ENHYPEN Breaks Record For Highest 1st Week Sales Among 2020 Rookies With Debut Album “BORDER: DAY ONE”

ENHYPEN is setting new data only a week into their debut!

Based on the December 7 report of the Hanteo Chart, the group’s album “BORDER: DAY ONE” bought 280,873 copies in a single week’s time from its launch on November 30 to December 6. That they had a powerful begin as effectively, reaching 229,991 copies bought in simply sooner or later because the launch of the bodily album.

ENHYPEN’s file locations them on the prime amongst this 12 months’s rookie teams for highest first week gross sales.

The group has been doing effectively on numerous charts, together with reaching the Prime 5 on the iTunes Prime Albums charts in 34 nations and making the Prime 5 on the iTunes Prime Songs charts in 17 nations with their title monitor “Given-Taken.” In the USA, all six songs from the album made it onto the iTunes Prime Songs charts. “BORDER: DAY ONE” additionally took them to the highest of Oricon’s day by day albums chart in Japan upon launch.

