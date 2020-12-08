ENHYPEN Confirmed To Attend The Fact Music Awards

On December 8, it was reported that the brand new boy group ENHYPEN could be attending The Fact Music Awards.

Later, the organizing committee for The Fact Music Awards confirmed the information and said, “Their debut album gross sales alone show that they meet the standards to obtain awards at The Fact Music Awards. Now we have additionally listened to followers’ need to see ENHYPEN carry out on the end-of-year awards ceremonies. After contemplating the judging standards and the followers’ opinions, we’ve got determined so as to add ENHYPEN to the artist lineup.”

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group fashioned by means of Mnet and BELIFT’s collaboration survival program “I-LAND.” Their debut album, “BORDER: DAY ONE,” lately broke the report amongst 2020 rookie teams for the best first-week album gross sales. The album additionally positioned No. 1 on Oricon’s each day albums chart, a formidable feat for a debut Korean launch.

ENHYPEN additionally lately carried out on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The Fact Music Awards is scheduled to happen on December 12. The ceremony is “ontact” (no face-to-face contact) and can air reside on-line in numerous areas all over the world. Jun Hyun Moo and Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun return as hosts.

