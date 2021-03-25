General News

ENHYPEN Confirmed To Be Preparing For Comeback

March 25, 2021
ENHYPEN is gearing up for his or her first comeback!

On March 25, a supply from ENHYPEN’s company BELIFT LAB revealed to Newsen, “ENHYPEN is making ready to make a comeback in late April.”

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group shaped via the 2020 survival present “I-LAND.” They’re signed with BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and HYBE (previously Large Hit Leisure). The group made their debut in November 2020 with the album “BORDER : DAY ONE” and the accompanying title monitor “Given-Taken.”

Are you excited for ENHYPEN’s return?

Watch “I-LAND” with English subtitles right here:

