ENHYPEN Confirmed To Be Preparing For Comeback

ENHYPEN is gearing up for his or her first comeback!

On March 25, a supply from ENHYPEN’s company BELIFT LAB revealed to Newsen, “ENHYPEN is making ready to make a comeback in late April.”

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group shaped via the 2020 survival present “I-LAND.” They’re signed with BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and HYBE (previously Large Hit Leisure). The group made their debut in November 2020 with the album “BORDER : DAY ONE” and the accompanying title monitor “Given-Taken.”

