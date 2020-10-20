ENHYPEN Confirmed To Make November Debut

ENHYPEN’s debut is coming quickly!

On October 19, Ten Asia reported that ENHYPEN was confirmed to debut in late November. Quickly after, a supply from BELIFT LAB acknowledged to Newsen, “ENHYPEN is getting ready and aiming for a November debut.”

ENHYPEN is an upcoming boy group shaped by means of the Mnet competitors present “I-LAND.” The group consists of members Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. They’re underneath BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure.

