General News

ENHYPEN Confirmed To Make November Debut

October 20, 2020
1 Min Read

ENHYPEN’s debut is coming quickly!

On October 19, Ten Asia reported that ENHYPEN was confirmed to debut in late November. Quickly after, a supply from BELIFT LAB acknowledged to Newsen, “ENHYPEN is getting ready and aiming for a November debut.”

ENHYPEN is an upcoming boy group shaped by means of the Mnet competitors present “I-LAND.” The group consists of members Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. They’re underneath BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure.

Watch “I-LAND” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.