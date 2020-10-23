General News

ENHYPEN Receives YouTube Gold Creator Award Even Before Their Debut

October 23, 2020
Even earlier than their highly-anticipated debut subsequent month, upcoming boy group ENHYPEN has already acquired a YouTube Creator Award!

On October 23, BELIFT LAB—a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure—introduced that ENHYPEN had acquired a Gold Creator Award from YouTube (generally known as a Gold Play Button) after surpassing a million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

The feat is all of the extra spectacular contemplating that ENHYPEN simply launched their new YouTube channel barely a month in the past—they usually haven’t even made their debut but.

ENHYPEN, a seven-member group that was shaped on Mnet’s “I-LAND,” simply dropped their first trailer for his or her upcoming November debut earlier this week.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN on their wonderful achievement!

