ENHYPEN Surpasses 300,000 Stock Pre-Orders For Upcoming Debut Album

Anticipation continues to construct for ENHYPEN’s much-awaited debut!

ENHYPEN is an upcoming seven-member boy group that was fashioned on Mnet’s “I-LAND” and will probably be produced by BELIFT, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Massive Hit Leisure. The group is at the moment gearing as much as make their debut on November 30 with their first mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE.”

On November 21, BELIFT formally introduced that as of November 17 (simply 21 days after pre-orders opened), ENHYPEN’s upcoming mini album had already surpassed 300,000 inventory pre-orders. (Impressively, ENHYPEN managed to rack up 150,000 of these inventory pre-orders in simply two days.)

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to an album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated utilizing numerous elements, together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

ENHYPEN’s debut mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE” will drop on November 30.

