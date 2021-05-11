ENHYPEN To Make Japanese Debut

ENHYPEN will be making their debut in the Japanese music scene!

On May 11, the group announced on their official website that they would be making their Japanese debut on July 6 with the album “BORDER : 儚い” (“BORDER: Hakanai”).

The album will feature three songs including an original Japanese track. The other two will be the Japanese versions of their title track “Given-Taken” from their debut album “BORDER: DAY ONE” and follow-up song “Let Me In (20 CUBE).”

In the group photo released with the news (see top photo), the seven members are dressed in white and show off a different side from their current charismatic concept for “Drunk-Dazed” promotions.

ENHYPEN was formed by votes received from fans all over the world. They garnered much attention among Japanese listeners when they debuted, their first mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE” topping the Oricon daily album chart and reaching number two No. 2 on the weekly album chart in December. The album also topped the iTunes top albums chart in Japan. “ENHYPEN’s 2021 Season’s Greetings,” released January 15 this year, topped Oricon’s weekly DVD chart.

Currently, ENHYPEN takes part in Japan’s late-night radio show “All Night Japan” as a DJ on Mondays for the new program “All Night Japan X (Cross).” It is the first time a foreign artist has been designated as a regular host on the show, one which also boasts a history of half a century. Not only that, the group recently graced the cover of Japan’s highly-esteemed magazine ViVi for its June issue. The magazine was produced as a special edition, containing a special poster. Given that Korean stars that fare well in Japan usually grace the cover of ViVi, this goes to show how well-received ENHYPEN is in the country.

ENHYPEN’s second mini album “BORDER: CARNIVAL,” released on April 26, topped Oricon’s weekly album chart for two weeks in a row. ENHYPEN is the only artist who has done so this year. The album also topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Album and Top Album Sales charts. Since their music performed well in Japan despite being in Korean, there is much anticipation as to how their official Japanese debut will play out.

