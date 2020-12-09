General News

ENHYPEN To Undergo Preemptive COVID-19 Testing

December 9, 2020
ENHYPEN has canceled their radio schedule as a way to bear COVID-19 testing.

The group was scheduled to look on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger‘s Hope Music at Midday” on December 9.

Nevertheless, their look was canceled abruptly as a result of a workers member testing optimistic for the virus.

Right here is the total assertion from MBC Radio:

ENHYPEN, who was scheduled for the third and fourth elements of “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music at Midday” right this moment, needed to cancel their look as a result of an outsourced workers member who examined optimistic for COVID-19.

ENHYPEN will bear a preemptive COVID-19 take a look at and can go into self-isolation till the take a look at outcomes are confirmed.

This can be a measure to stop the unfold of COVID-19, so we ask on your understanding.

ENHYPEN’s company BELIFT LAB additionally shared an announcement through the fan web site on Weverse:

We had been notified right this moment that an outsourced workers member who participated in ENHYPEN’s December 5 schedule examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Though the authorities haven’t formally requested they bear testing, the members and workers might be examined for COVID-19 right this moment as a preemptive measure for security causes. They are going to be going into self-isolation till the take a look at outcomes are out.

