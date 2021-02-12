General News

ENHYPEN Unveils Official Logo For Fans

February 12, 2021
1 Min Read

Rookie boy group ENHYPEN has now shared a emblem for his or her fan membership ENGENE!

On February 11, the group revealed the emblem and said by way of Weverse, “The brand signifies a fan membership that acts as an engine for ENHYPEN to maintain shifting ahead, that connects, discovers and grows with the identical genes because the artists.”

They added, “Please ship your continued love and help our means. Thanks.”

ENHYPEN is a brand new boy group beneath BELIFT LAB that was shaped by way of the 2020 Mnet competitors present “I-LAND.” The seven-member group made their debut in November with “Given-Taken.”

Watch ENHYPEN of their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.