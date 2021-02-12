ENHYPEN Unveils Official Logo For Fans

Rookie boy group ENHYPEN has now shared a emblem for his or her fan membership ENGENE!

On February 11, the group revealed the emblem and said by way of Weverse, “The brand signifies a fan membership that acts as an engine for ENHYPEN to maintain shifting ahead, that connects, discovers and grows with the identical genes because the artists.”

They added, “Please ship your continued love and help our means. Thanks.”

ENHYPEN is a brand new boy group beneath BELIFT LAB that was shaped by way of the 2020 Mnet competitors present “I-LAND.” The seven-member group made their debut in November with “Given-Taken.”

Watch ENHYPEN of their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)