Enigma Archives: Rain Code conquers us with a night in the light of neon in its new trailer

The Danganronpa team shows us the first clues about their new dark fantasy and mystery game.

Any fan of the great Danganronpa saga can be excited about it Spike Chunsoft’s new project, of which we only met a brief description yesterday and a few screenshots of the game. Enigma Archives: Rain Code promised a new dark fantasy and mystery adventure from the original Danganronpa team.

Just a day later, Spike Chunsoft has surprised us with the first teaser trailer of the game, in which we see a nocturnal urban landscape and in a way, quite sordid, with rainy streets illuminated by neon lights. The video shows us a component of exploration and what looks like crime cases for sort out.

The game is bathed in a dark atmosphere and paranormal airThe whole game is bathed in a dark atmosphere and paranormal air, starting with the one who seems to be our traveling companion, a nice ghost purple, with horns and a crown. We have also been able to see the protagonist, a young man dressed in cape and hat with which we will have to face different challenges in scenarios so surreal like those that Spike Chunsoft already has us used to.

Finally, they have also introduced us to the one who completes the trio of protagonists, a girl who charge with a scythe and that also looks horns and crown. The aesthetic is unmistakable for any Danganronpa fan, with Rui Komatsuzaki in character design, accompanied by the impeccable soundtrack of Masafumi Takada. The game will be written by Kazutaka Kodaka, although we still do not know more details about the launch date or platforms to which it will arrive.

More about: Enigma Archives: Rain Code.