enjoy ray tracing for less than 900 euros

Thanks to gaming laptops we can access the latest generation hardware for prices, sometimes quite contained. Because although we find models on the market that start at 2,000 euros, we have a large number of options for well under 1,000 that allow us to play everything perfectly and incorporate state-of-the-art graphics.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 – 15.6″ FHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-4GB, No OS) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming is one of them, and now it is reduced to only 891.65 euros in MediaMarkt. Which represents a saving of just over 150 euros compared to its original 1,049 euros. Offer that will last until the next day 12 of this monthso if we want to get hold of it we shouldn’t think about it too much.





This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 is one of the best rated gaming laptops of recent times, as is also the case with its older brothers, the Legion. Because they have a great design that makes them ideal both inside and outside gaming environmentsa large full backlit keyboard and, of course, power to play comfortably thanks to its latest generation dedicated graphics card.

Specifically, this team mounts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of VRAM that opens the doors of ray tracing and DLSS, as well as a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage SSD. All this together with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz with which to squeeze this hardware. The only thing we miss is the operating system, which does not come standard, although it is something that we can easily install ourselves.