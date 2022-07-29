Enjoy ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci down to the last detail thanks to this version digitized by Google

Google and the Royal Academy of Arts worked together to bring to life a scanned version (already very high resolution) of the famous copy of ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci.

Yes, we are talking about a copy, because the original work Da Vinci painted between 1495 and 1498 in the refectory of the convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie (Milan). He made it in tempera and oil on a dry plaster wall, something that was not a very good idea for its maintenance.







Leonardo da Vinci’s original fresco

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

The feet of Jesus and the bad omen of the spilled salt

Fortunately for us, Leonardo’s students decided to make a copy using oil on canvas, practically at the same time that the original was painted. This copy is the one owned by the Royal Academy since 1821.

Although the upper part is not represented in the original, this copy is considered to be the most exact and original record that existssince the eight-meter mural that Da Vinci painted is in such poor condition that it is very difficult to admire it as it was conceived.

The original mural is in such poor condition that it is very difficult to admire it as it was conceived.

Thanks to Google Arts, we can now access an online version at a high resolution, in which we can zoom in to appreciate all the details of this important work of art.









An interesting detail to keep in mind is that Jesus’ feet did not appear in the original workbecause a door was built in that place and that part disappeared completely.





Also we can see in the right arm of Judas a sack with silver coins they gave him for carrying out the mythical betrayal. At the same time, we see how he spills salt from a salt shaker, a symbol of bad omen at that time.





The truth is that it is a real luxury to be able to move with so much detail before an anthological work, and being able to do everything without moving from our house. I recommend zooming in a lot and analyzing all the details that until now could have gone unnoticed.