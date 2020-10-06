Enmity with Nitish, friendship with PM Modi, congratulations to Tejashwi, JDU asked – Chirag, what do you want

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lok Janshakti party president Chirag Paswan broke ties with the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. Because of his displeasure with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he will no longer be a part of the NDA, but he will remain with the BJP. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

Our motive is to defeat Nitish’s JDU in every seat: Chirag Also Read – BJP’s strong message to Chirag Paswan, said- whoever accepts Nitish’s leadership will remain in NDA

In an interview to NDTV, Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that our aim is to defeat Nitish Kumar’s party JDU (JDU) in every seat. He said that Nitish Kumar does not listen to colleagues. Paswan also said that we were in compulsion with the JDU and now our aim is to defeat the Janata Dal United (JDU) in every seat. Also Read – Flops in films, now are making a big height in politics, ‘Chirag’ of Ram Vilas family

Praise for PM Modi, tight on Nitish

Chirag Paswan said, “I have always been against Nitish Kumar. We will not cut the leaf of Nitish. ” In response to a question about the alliance, he said that there was no pressure from the BJP to stay in the alliance. We are devoted to PM Modi. On the question of going with JDU after the election results, he said that it should not be talked about now.

Congratulated tejaswi

At the same time, after openly challenging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan on Monday said about the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav that he is like his younger brother and my best wishes are with him. After this comment of Chirag Paswan, JDU has got a chance to attack him.

JDU asked – praise to PM Modi, congratulations to Tejashwi, what do you want

The leaders of Janata Dal United (JDU) are quite aggressive about this statement of Chirag Paswan. He says that on one hand Chirag Paswan is doing “Narendra Modi alive” and on the other hand he is wishing Tejashwi Yadav. In such a situation, the BJP should now decide whether they can stay in the NDA. The leaders of Janata Dal United are further agitated that BJP leaders are not saying anything about Chirag’s ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ and Nitish Kumar’s ‘Roko Re’ campaign.