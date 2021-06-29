Enna Solla Pogirai Film (2022): Forged | Teaser | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date

Enna Solla Pogirai is an upcoming Tamil romantic drama written and directed by means of debutant Hariharan. Ashwin Kumar marks his debut as a prime lead within the film. Whilst Cook dinner with Comali co-star Pugazh performs in a comedy function. The feminine leads can be finalized quickly. The film is bankrolled by means of Ravindran R underneath the banner Trident arts. The Track Duo Vivek and Mervin compose the background rankings and soundtracks for the movie.

Director Hariharan says the identify for the film got here up along with his favourite music Enna Solla Pogirai from Kandukondain Kandukondain. Additional, he informed that it might be a pleasing romantic drama, and capturing can be fully in Chennai from mid-July.

Enna Solla Pogirai Film Complete Main points

Director Hariharan Manufacturer Ravindran R Tale Hariharan Style Romantic Drama Forged Ashwin Kumar Track Vivek Mervin Cinematographer Richard M Nathan Editor JA. Mathivathanan Manufacturing Corporate Trident Arts Unlock date 2022 Language Tamil

Enna Solla Pogirai Forged

Right here’s the solid checklist shape Enna Solla Pogirai Film,

Enna Solla Pogirai Trailer

The trailer for Enna Solla Pogirai film can be up to date quickly

Enna Solla Pogirai First Glance

Right here’s the cool poster from Romantic drama Enna Solla Pogirai Film,

Enna Solla Pogirai Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable