Ennio Morricone, Oscar-Winning ‘Hateful Eight’ Composer, Dies at 91 – Variety

Oscar winner Ennio Morricone, composer of “The Good, the Unhealthy and the Ugly” and “The Mission” and among the many most prolific and admired composers in movie historical past, has died. He was 91.

Morricone died early Monday in a Rome clinic, the place he was taken shortly after struggling a fall that precipitated a hip fracture, his lawyer Giorgio Asumma informed Italian information company ANSA.

Shortly after Morricone’s demise was confirmed, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: “We’ll all the time bear in mind, with infinite gratitude, the inventive genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, really feel excited, replicate, writing memorable notes that can stay indelible within the historical past of music and cinema.”

The Italian maestro’s estimated 500 scores for movies and tv, composed over greater than 50 years, are believed to represent a document in Western cinema for sheer amount of music.

No less than a dozen of them grew to become film-score classics, from the so-called spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, together with “The Good, the Unhealthy and the Ugly” and “As soon as Upon a Time within the West” to the extensively acclaimed “The Mission” and “Cinema Paradiso” of the 1980s.

He was nominated six occasions for Oscars — for “Days of Heaven,” “The Mission,” “The Untouchables,” “Bugsy,” “Malena” and “The Hateful Eight,” successful for the final of those — and in 2006 the Academy of Movement Image Arts & Sciences introduced him with an honorary Oscar for “his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the artwork of movie music.” He was solely the second composer in Oscar historical past to obtain an honorary award for his physique of labor.

He contributed the unique rating to Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” in 2015 after having made some earlier feedback about being sad with the best way his music, initially composed for different films, had been utilized in earlier Tarantino movies.

Their collaboration on “Hateful Eight,” first introduced by Variety in June 2015, came about quickly, with Morricone working from Tarantino’s screenplay, reasonably than scoring particular scenes, equally to his method on “As soon as Upon a Time within the West.”

Though he most well-liked to work in Rome — and famously refused to talk any language aside from Italian — he labored with a variety of filmmakers on each side of the Atlantic, together with Sergio Leone (“As soon as Upon a Time in America”), Gillo Pontecorvo (“The Battle of Algiers”), Bernardo Bertolucci (“1900”), Terence Malick (“Days of Heaven”), William Friedkin (“Rampage”), Roman Polanski (“Frantic”), Brian De Palma (“The Untouchables”), Barry Levinson (“Disclosure”), Mike Nichols (“Wolf”) and Giuseppe Tornatore (“Cinema Paradiso”).

He was classically skilled and insisted upon personally orchestrating each observe of his scores, in contrast to a lot of his contemporaries. The sound he achieved was typically distinctive and progressive, as within the Western scores that featured whistling, bells, electrical guitars, wordless soprano vocals and full choirs.

Morricone was so busy within the 1960s and 1970s that he typically didn’t conduct his personal music. From 1965-73, he wrote practically 150 scores, greater than many composers create in a lifetime. Many have been for movies by no means launched within the U.S., which led to a small however passionate cult of document consumers who didn’t see the movies however doted on the music.

Whereas he’s typically remembered for his typically wildly romantic themes (notably for such 1970s European movies as “Metti, una sera a cena” and “Maddalena”), he additionally excelled at crime dramas (“Revolver”) and loved indulging his ardour for dissonance and improvisatory music, particularly within the Italian “giallo” thriller movies of the 1970s (reminiscent of Dario Argento’s “The Fowl With the Crystal Plumage”).

Morricone had loved a top-10 hit with the theme for “The Good, the Unhealthy and the Ugly,” nevertheless it was “The Mission” that introduced him worldwide acclaim in 1986. His alternately primitive and complicated, choral and orchestral music for Roland Joffe’s epic set in 18th century South America received BAFTA and Golden Globe awards however misplaced the Oscar to “Spherical Midnight,” a jazz rating that wasn’t completely authentic.

The loss — which outraged Oscar observers and upset Morricone in his best-ever shot at Oscar glory — resulted in modification to Academy guidelines and, finally, the honorary Oscar as a 20-years-late comfort prize.

However typically, Morricone devoted extra time In later years to classical composition, writing greater than 50 works for chamber teams, symphony orchestra, solo voice and choral ensembles. Showing in live performance at the United Nations in early 2007, he carried out his “Voci Dal Silencio,” a cantata in reminiscence of these killed in 9/11 and different terrorist assaults.

He launched a film-scoring profession with “Il Federale” in 1961. The Leone movies of the 1960s — notably the Clint Eastwood “Man With No Title” trilogy that began with “Fistful of {Dollars}” in 1964 — ensured his future in films, though in later years he would usually remind interviewers that he had labored in each style, not simply Westerns. Director Quentin Tarantino used obscure Morricone tracks in a number of of his movies, together with “Kill Invoice,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained,” and Morricone composed an authentic tune for “Django Unchained,” “Ancora Qui.”

Morricone was born in Rome. He took up the trumpet at an early age and studied music at Italy’s famed Santa Cecilia conservatory underneath composer Goffredo Petrassi. Though he initially most well-liked writing for the live performance corridor, he started to rearrange and conduct for pop singers within the late 1950s as a way of incomes a residing. His pop tune “Se Telefonando” was one among Italy’s huge hits of 1966.

Artists in each style of music-making have paid tribute to the maestro, together with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a bestselling 2004 classical album and the all-star 2007 tribute “We All Love Ennio Morricone” that featured Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen and Metallica.

His albums have offered, it’s estimated, greater than 50 million models worldwide.

Along with his honorary Oscar, he acquired seven of Italy’s David di Donatello awards, one other Golden Globe for “The Legend of 1900,” a Grammy and one other BAFTA for “The Untouchables,” ASCAP’s Golden Soundtrack Award and the profession achievement award of the Movie Music Society.

In recent times he had carried out concert events of his personal music all over the world, together with a notable American debut at New York’s Radio Metropolis Music Corridor in 2007. Though he was scheduled to conduct at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, the occasion was cancelled and he by no means returned to L.A.

Morricone is survived by spouse Maria Travia and their 4 kids.