ENOi Announces Official Disbandment

Kithewhale Leisure has introduced that boy group ENOi will probably be disbanding.

On January 22, the company posted the next message on the group’s official fan cafe:

Good day. That is Kithewhale Leisure. We sincerely thank the followers who cherish and love the group ENOi. We’re sharing our official assertion concerning the group’s disbandment and the termination of members’ unique contracts.

After an extended and in-depth dialogue with the members and deliberation, each side got here to an settlement for the three members Avin, Jinwoo, and J-kid (excluding Laon, Dojin, Hamin, and Gun) to terminate their unique contracts with us as of January 31, 2021 (when the contracts expire).

We first wish to apologize for bringing unlucky information to the followers who all the time assist ENOi.

As it’s a cautious option to be made, a lot time was taken to suppose it over. After thorough dialogue, we’ve got determined to respect the choices made by the ENOi members and have determined on the disbandment of ENOi and the contract termination.

Members Laon, Dojin, Hamin, and Gun have expressed their needs to stick with the corporate. We are going to actively assist them for his or her steady particular person promotions. We are going to present full assist to allow them to perform extra lively and various actions.

We additionally specific deep gratitude to Avin, Jinwoo, and J-kid as they go away their present company. Though their official contracts will come to an finish, we’ll sincerely assist their future endeavors.

Because it was an essential difficulty calling for a rigorously made resolution, it led to a delay in delivering the information and we sincerely apologize for this and for inflicting concern for followers. Lastly, please proceed to assist the 4 ENOi members, Avin, Jinwoo, and J-Child as all of them embark on new beginnings.