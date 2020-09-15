Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill on his Sherlock: He’s “not the traditional misogynistic genius”

DC Comics’ Superman star Henry Cavill is enjoying a unique form of crime fighter in Netflix’s upcoming Victorian interval journey, Enola Holmes: the erudite, impenetrable sleuth Sherlock Holmes.

However don’t count on Cavill’s Sherlock to reflect the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr or another trendy interpretation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective. Right here, he’s been “softened” by his youthful sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown).

Sherlock is extra earthy and elemental than elementary on this model, a feature-length film aimed toward older kids through which Enola is in a determined seek for their mom (performed by Helena Bonham Carter), who has vanished.

Cavill, 37, informed Radio Instances: “Our Sherlock is completely different from what we may even see as the traditional misogynistic genius. Enola softens Sherlock and opens up his coronary heart, which we haven’t actually had entry to in different renditions.”

Cavill readily admits he doesn’t have pure detective abilities: his mom was the household sleuth.

So good that the youthful Cavill stopped watching tv together with her.

“I appreciated Homicide She Wrote once I was a child and half the enjoyable was watching my mum work it out earlier than Jessica Fletcher. In the finish, I finished watching TV together with her as a result of she’d at all times inform me the ending midway by means of.”

Enola Holmes streams on Netflix from Wednesday, 23rd September.

Interview by Clare Webb

