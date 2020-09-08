Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown says it’s “arduous” doing Martial arts in full Victorian costume

Stranger Issues star Millie Bobby Brown is comfortable to have the ability to use her English accent in upcoming Netflix interval journey, Enola Holmes, much less in order that she has to carry out Martial arts fights in full Victorian costume.

Brown performs the title position in Enola Holmes, the story of the youthful sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), a feature-length thriller based mostly on Nancy Springer’s Younger Grownup novels, which tells the story of Enola’s try to search out her mom (Helena Bonham Carter) who has abruptly vanished.

Brown, 16, educated for 2 months, in and out of her Victorian costume, to make the struggle scenes genuine, she defined to EW.

“I [had to] put together my physique to breathe and to maneuver in the corset,” she mentioned. “It’s arduous navigating the choreography that you simply’ve learnt so properly in your trainers and your leggings after which switching up and placing an underskirt on, a skirt over that, a corset, then you could have your petticoat, then you could have your lengthy socks, then you could have your heels…”

Brown was dedicated to doing her personal stunts, to mirror the unorthodox upbringing her free-thinking mom had given her. “I 100 % needed to do all my stunts,” she mentioned. “I don’t wish to make something straightforward for myself!”

The trailer is afoot! Enola Holmes arrives 23 September pic.twitter.com/hmgB7RHiU6 — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2020

The story revolves round Enola’s mom abruptly disappearing. When Mycroft resolves to ship her to a boarding college, she escapes and goes on a mission to London to search out her.

“That’s after we actually start the coming-of-age story,” mentioned Brown. “Who’s she, who’s Enola Holmes, what does she stand for, what does she consider in? She was so assured, and but might be so harmless and actually not figuring out of her future, which is like each teenager right now in their life.”